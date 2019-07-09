Tributes and remembrances for the late Holocaust survivor and forgiveness advocate Eva Mozes Kor can be made today at CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center, which is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The museum has been closed since her death on July 4 in Poland while Eva, 85, led her annual summer trip to Auschwitz.
A candle lighting ceremony honoring Eva has been planned for 1 p.m. Saturday at the museum, said executive director Leah Simpson.
Her full obituary appears today in the Tribune-Star, along with funeral service and memorial service information.
The public is encouraged by her family to attend one of the two memorial services in lieu of the funeral.
A public memorial service in Terre Haute is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 at Tilson Auditorium of Tirey Hall, 200 N. Seventh St., on the Indiana State University campus.
A public memorial service in Indianapolis is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave.
Funeral and visitation will be at DeBaun Funeral Home in Terre Haute on Saturday and Sunday.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.