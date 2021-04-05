The CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center is launching the search for a new executive director, the board of directors has announced.
Leah Simpson has served as the interim executive director since March 2019. She will use her dedication to CANDLES to focus on education by leading program development, further building educational resources for both teachers and students, guest experience, and daily operations of the museum, according to a news release.
“I am thrilled to be able to turn my attention to education, programming, and guest experience, which is my passion. I have truly appreciated the opportunity to serve as interim director and look forward to returning to my original focus when I joined CANDLES. We have many new initiatives and exciting opportunities emerging in the next year for education, especially focusing on digital resources for educators," Simpson said.
The new executive director will have an external focus that includes building on the existing strength of community relationships and expanding the reach of the organization, as well as launching a new capital campaign.
The capital campaign will focus on a potential move to a new location in Terre Haute, which will further promote founder Eva Kor’s mission of shining a light on the story of the Holocaust with the goal of educating today’s world and empowering individuals and communities through hope, healing, and respect.
The successful candidate will be an outstanding leader committed to Holocaust education and social justice with a passion for reaching youth, diverse communities across the state, country, and world.
Interested candidates should send a cover letter and resume to Leah Simpson at leah@candlesholocaustmuseum.org or via regular mail to CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center, 1532 S. Third St., Terre Haute, Indiana 47802 by May 7.
CANDLES is a 501(c)3 organization with a mission to contribute to the empowerment of the world through hope, healing, respect, and responsibility by shining a light on the story of the Holocaust, Eva Kor, the Mengele Twins, and other survivors.
For more information, to volunteer, make a contribution or get involved, see: CANDLESHolocaustMuseum.org CANDLES Holocaust Museum & Education Center.
