The YMCA of the Wabash Valley announced two leadership changes.
Kaylee Maffioli will serve as the branch director at the Clay County YMCA. Maffioli has more than four years of YMCA professional experience and has previously served as the health and wellness coordinator of the Clay County YMCA.
She earned her bachelor’s degree from Indiana State University and is a longtime resident of Clay County. Maffioli will begin her role on May 31.
Nicole Fry is transitioning to ranch director at the Vigo County YMCA. Fry has more than 13 years of YMCA professional experience and served as the branch director of the Clay County YMCA since February 2011. Fry has a bachelor’s degree from Indiana State University. She will begin her branch director duties on May 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.