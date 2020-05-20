WVCF captain recognized as 'Silent Hero'

Indiana Department of Correction facilities were challenged by Commissioner Rob Carter to identify within their agency the “Silent Heroes” — those individuals who work tirelessly to support the mission of the agency without complaining, or appearing in the spotlight.
Deputy Warden Frank Littlejohn, who oversees operations at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Carlisle, submitted a nomination for Capt. Kuldip Wadhwan, I-Bracket Shift Supervisor, for the Silent Hero Award.
“Despite several operational challenges to overcome during COVID-19, he has maintained a positive and encouraging attitude with his staff,” Littlejohn said of nominee Wadhwan. “He has continually reassured them they will get through this. In addition, he has maintained great communication with Deputy Warden Kevin Gilmore, Major Dusty Russell to keep the facility updated during the daily sergeant meeting. He has truly stepped up as a leader during this crisis, maintaining a calm demeanor for his staff.”
“I could not have achieved this without my team, especially my number one Lt. Irvine,” Wadhwan said. He also thanked Sgt. Shroyer, Lt. Nicholson and other sergeants “for stepping up big time and getting the job done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.