Work to Include group to offer free virtual summit

Work To Include and the Governor’s Council for People with Disabilities will present a free virtual Employment First Summit May 25 through 27.
Work To Include, the Indiana-wide initiative that aims to help advance employment for people with disabilities, is looking for interested individuals to help move Indiana forward.
Webinar sessions will begin at 1:30 p.m. each day and conclude at 4:30. They are open to people with disabilities, family members, state agency leaders and advocates.
Participants will hear from experts from Indiana, Oregon, Vermont, Massachusetts and Colorado about how they can advance competitive employment for all.
Those interested in learning how to move Employment First forward can register for the summit at https://bit.ly/3b1nvEf.
Event hosts are Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis and Indiana Advancing Employment, Connecting People.
To learn more about Work To Include visit www.worktoinclude.org.
