Westminster Village team member Jan Cockrell retires after 40 years

Jan Cockrell recently retired from Westminster Village Life Plan Community in Terre Haute. One of the community’s original team members, Cockrell joined the team as director of leisure services even before the newly constructed community opened its doors nearly 40 years ago.
One of her most notable accomplishments was the launch of a motorcoach travel program, serving about 500 seniors in the surrounding community for more than 35 years.
Cockrell said she plans to continue teaching as an adjunct faculty member at Indiana State University in the Community Engagement Department and will extend her service on the ISU Advisory Council of the College of Health and Human Services.
