Westminster Village appointed Colleen Matthews to the role of executive director and Shannon Williams to serve as health care administrator. The two will offer leadership and operations expertise to the Life Plan Community, serving residents and their families in Terre Haute and the Wabash Valley.
Matthews has more than 32 years of experience in senior living, including 30 years in long-term care as a licensed health facility administrator and several years’ experience in independent living and assisted living. She is a graduate of Indiana State University and holds a bachelor’s degree in business management and sociology, along with a master’s degree in gerontology.
Joining Matthews at Westminster Village is administrator Williams in health and rehab. She is charged with overseeing operations of the Life Plan community’s long-term skilled nursing care and short-term rehabilitation.
Williams began her career in long-term care as a certified nursing assistant 30 years ago and earned her health facility administrator license more than 10 years ago.
