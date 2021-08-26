West Terre Haute Water Works Board Member Honored with Award

Chuck Stranahan, Town Board member for West Terre Haute Water Works, was presented with the Administrative Professional of the Year award from Alliance of Indiana Rural Water for 2021. The best of the best in the water and wastewater industry are recognized each year for being a leader in the rural water industry.
Stranahan was the former water operator at West Terre Haute and thought the system could use more support from the administration so he resigned his position and ran for office.
“When Chuck resigned his position, he gave up a job he was passionate about in his hometown to run for office to improve the system,” said Jim Crowley, who nominated Stranahan. “Since taking over, the town has secured funding for miles of new water mains that it desperately needed, has built a new multi-million dollar water treatment plant, and is in the process of designing a project for system expansion.”
The Alliance of Indiana Rural Water is a non-profit membership association of over 800 water and wastewater systems and related professionals. It provides training and onsite technical assistance on Safe Drinking Water Act compliance issues, public health protection (as it relates to drinking water), managerial issues, financial issues and operational issues to water and wastewater systems in Indiana that are under 10,000 in population. Training and on-site work is supported by federal contracts and grants that promote safe water for communities.
