Warden Smith retires after more than 41 years of service

Brian Smith, warden of Putnamville Correctional Facility ISF, has retired after more than 41 years of service with the Indiana Department of Correction.
Smith began his career on Dec. 11, 1978 as a substance abuse counselor at ISF. He was promoted to correctional caseworker December 1979, unit team manager in 1986, deputy warden at Rockville Correctional in 2002, and served as deputy warden at Wabash Valley Correctional Facility. In 2011 Smith was promoted to warden at Plainfield Correctional Facility. Smith then returned to ISF on May 24, 2015 where he finished his career as warden.
Brian Smith graduated from Western Michigan University in 1978.
Warden Brian Smith retired from the Indiana Department of Corrections on May 15. Smith took time out of his schedule to engage new staff members and made himself available to mentor those who showed drive and eagerness to learn. Smith embraced change and welcomed new ideas; he openly shared his past accomplishments and failures as an example of how each person can overcome situations and be successful in the end.
