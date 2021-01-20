Wabash Valley surgeon joins Horizon Health

A well-known orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine physician in the Wabash Valley has joined Horizon Health on a full-time basis.
Jeff Bollenbacher is now seeing patients in the Paris Clinic. He is a board certified orthopedic surgeon who has had a private practice in Terre Haute for the past 27 years.
“Many of my patients have come from Paris and the surrounding areas,” Bollenbacher said. “I would often send patients to the Horizon Health rehab department, which has always done a great job. I look forward to establishing a practice at Horizon Health.”
Dr. Bollenbacher joins the Horizon Health orthopedics team of Ronald Wheeler, MD, Harish Kempegowda, MD, and Angela Hamilton, nurse practitioner. Together they offer a full range of services, including fracture care, advanced knee and hip reconstruction, sports injury care, and spine surgery.
“We want to keep people active and moving,” Bollenbacher said. “I try to treat patients conservatively first. While surgery may be necessary in certain situations, a non-surgical approach may be appropriate at times. That could involve physical therapy, injections, or home exercises.”
Bollenbacher said a strong orthopedics program and a small-town appeal attracted him to Horizon Health. “Horizon Health’s orthopedics program is getting stronger all the time. We can provide the same medicine and quality of care as a larger facility, and do it even better,” he said.
Bollenbacher earned his medical degree at Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine in North Miami Beach, Florida. He has a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Auburn University. He is an adjunct professor and clinical preceptor at Indiana University School of Medicine, and a clinical preceptor at Marian University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Indianapolis. He is a member of the American Osteopathic Association and American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.
Bollenbacher’s past experience includes serving as team physician for 11 Indiana high schools, Saint Mary-of-the-Wood’s College, and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. He served as the assistant team physician for a professional hockey team and semiprofessional football team in Toledo, Ohio. During medical residency, he worked with the Phoenix Suns NBA basketball team.
Bollenbacher was born and raised in Huntsville, Alabama. His daughter, Landry, graduated from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods and is pursuing a master’s degree in computer design in Chicago. In his free time, Bollenbacher enjoys bike riding, hiking, and flying his Cessna 182.
