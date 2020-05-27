Wabash Valley correctional officer recognized for his courage

Indiana Department of Correction facilities were challenged by Commissioner Rob Carter to identify staff who should receive a “Courage Award” within their facility. Carter defined those who should receive the courage award as individuals who show true leadership by making bold decisions and coming up with ground-breaking ideas and solutions.
Deputy Warden Frank Littlejohn, who oversees operations at Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Carlisle, nominated Officer Rick Swan for the “Courage Award.”
“Recently, WVCF’s Fire Department was activated for Pendleton Correctional Facility (ISR),” Littlejohn said. “They spent a week there helping manage unruly offenders who were setting fires and then assaulting staff as they attempted to respond to the disturbances. Officer Swan was assigned as the Fire Incident Commander responsible for providing direction to the team. He did so without hesitation and in a calm manner, showing true courage and leadership.”
