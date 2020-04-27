Jeff Stuppy was recently promoted to correctional lieutenant at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Carlisle.
Stuppy began his career as a correctional officer at WVCF in September 1997. In May 2018 he was promoted to correctional sergeant.
His 22-plus years of experience includes training as a Quick Response Team member, a field training officer, an E-Squad team member and a Sexual Assault Response Team member.
In addition, Daniel Roark was recently promoted to correctional sergeant.
Roark began his career as a correctional officer at WVCF in February 2016. He has worked in a variety of areas including G Housing Unit, F Housing Unit, P Housing Unit, North Yard, the Secure Confinement Unit and the Custody Control Unit. He also is a certified Quick Response Team Member and a Field Training Officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.