Wabash Valley Correctional Facility has new librarian

Wabash Valley Correctional Facility congratulates Heather Mills of Sullivan County on her promotion to librarian.
Heather began her career with the Indiana Department of Correction in June 2017. During Heather’s correctional career she has worked in both the Commissary Department and the mailroom at WVCF. In both positions she was responsible for maintaining accountability of offender property until it was distributed to offenders. Mills was able to meet the demands of both Departments proving that she was ready for a new challenge.
In addition to her IDOC experience, Mills also served for a stent as the Jail Matron for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department. While with the Sheriff’s Department Heather completed Pre Basic Law Enforcement Academy and Fire Arms training. Her experience and training obtained through the Sheriff’s Department, along with her IDOC experience is undoubtedly aiding her in her new role as librarian.
Librarian’s at WVCF serve as a resource to the offender population, providing them direction on how to utilize the Offender LAN System and the extensive number of publications available at the facility.
“Heather was eager to take on the challenges of a new position and displayed a true desire to further her knowledge of the facility. Both are qualities we look for when determining who to promote,” said Deputy Warden Kevin Gilmore.
