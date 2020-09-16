Wabash Valley Correctional Facility announces staff promotion

Tawni Miller has been promoted to Administrative Assistant 4 at Wabash Valley Correctional Facility
Miller began her career with the Indiana Department of Correction as a Correctional Officer at WVCF in Oct. 2017. During her time as an officer she gained a vast array of knowledge working a variety of housing units in general population. For the past two years Miller has primarily been assigned to the Secure Confinement Unit. This assignment gave her the opportunity to sharpen her people skills as she interacted with a more challenging offender population.
Miller received training as a Quick Response Team member and also as a Restricted Housing Unit officer. Miller has a bachelor degree in business administration and a certificate in human resources.
In Miller's new role as the facility's grievance specialist and tort claims Investigator she will be responsible for processing offender grievances and tort claims.
