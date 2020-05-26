Wabash Valley Correctional Facility announces staff promotion

Timothy Leffler recently was promoted to correctional sergeant at Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Carlisle.
Leffler began his career with the Indiana Department of Correction at WVCF as a correctional officer in November 2018. During his time as an officer he has primarily worked in K Housing Unit, but also spent time in P Housing Unit, the South Yard and the Custody Control Unit.
He has gained a wealth of knowledge dealing with the more challenging offender population in CCU and the Special Needs Unit in KHU. In addition, Leffler is trained on shotgun, rifle and handgun. He is also certified as a transportation officer, a certified treatment specialist, and a Quick Response Team member.
Leffler also is a Rookie of the Year award recipient.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.