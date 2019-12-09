Wabash Valley Correctional Facility announces staff promotion

Wabash Valley Correctional Facility congratulates Benjamin Rilenge of Sullivan County on his promotion to Correctional Sergeant.
Benjamin began his career as a Correctional Officer with the Indiana Department of Correction on May 24, 2010. During his time with the Department he has worked a variety of posts including G Housing Unit and the Secure Confinement Unit on K Bracket, Trips and Yard on H Bracket and K Housing Unit on 5 & 2.
Benjamin has shown his ability to work with some of our more difficult offenders. He has also done excellent adapting to the operational needs of each area. Both are very important leadership skills. Benjamin will undoubtedly benefit from his past experiences as he takes on his new responsibilities as a Correctional Sergeant.
Correctional Sergeants at WVCF supervise both front line staff and offenders. They are mentors to the officers they work along side and role models to the offenders who they have direct contact with day in and day out.
“Benjamin has proven his ability to work in some of the more challenging units within the facility regardless of their differences. As such, I feel he will do good adapting to his role as a supervisor in whatever area he is assigned,” said Major Dusty Russell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.