Visiting neurologist joins Horizon Health

Dr. Rakesh Garg, board certified neurologist, has joined Horizon Health at Paris, Illinois as a visiting physician in the Acklin-Shackelford Clinic.
He treats patients age 12 and older for all types of neurological conditions, including those that affect the brain and spinal cord.
As part of his practice, he performs electromyography testing to assess the health of muscles and the nerve cells that control them. He also performs electroencephalogram testing that records electrical patterns in the brain. The test helps diagnose conditions such as seizures, epilepsy, head injuries, dizziness, headaches and brain tumors.
Garg has operated a private practice in Peru, Illinois, for 40 years. He attended medical school in India, where he was born and raised. He performed a neurology residency at Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, Pa. He was the chief resident in neurology at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Ky., where he also became a fellow in neurophysiology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.