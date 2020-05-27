The Indiana Department of Workforce Development and WorkOne West are hosting a virtual job fair highlighting dozens of job openings in Putnam and Vigo counties in western Indiana.
The virtual job fair is scheduled to run from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. EDT June 3 and will discuss the variety of positions available at each company.
Participating employers will include Ascena (hiring through Adecco), CommuniCare, Hamilton Center and ResCare. Presenters will provide details on the job opportunities, along with benefits and how to apply.
For those who are interested but cannot attend live, plan to register anyway, as a recording of the virtual job fair will be sent via email the following day.
To register, visit: https://bit.ly/3gwuZQA. Registrants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.