Vigo sheriff Plasse elected to lead youth ranch

Indiana sheriffs recently announced the election of Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse and Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroder to help lead its not-for-profit youth ranch.
Plasse and Schroder join a volunteer board of 10 other law enforcement executives who oversee the construction and operation of the 62-acre training and recreational retreat for future law enforcement officers, at-risk kids, young witnesses and victims of crime. The academy restarts construction and operations this month as COVID-19 conditions continue to subside.
Plasse is serving his first term as Vigo County Sheriff, after dedicating 33 years with the Terre Haute Police Department – 11 as chief of police. Plasse is a criminology graduate of Indiana State University and a retired sergeant major with the 38th Infantry Division of the Indiana National Guard.
Schroder is also a first-term sheriff, returning to the Cass County department where he began his career while earning his bachelor’s degree at DePauw University.
“As we grow our Youth Ranch board, we look for leaders with demonstrated commitment to their communities, especially their youth,” said former Marion County Sheriff John Layton, ISYR board president. “Sheriffs Plasse and Schroder have the professional background and the personal passion to mentor our next generation of law enforcement, bond with our less fortunate and comfort Indiana youth who have suffered from crime.”
Plasse and Schroder will serve on the all-volunteer board with Layton, La Porte County Sheriff John Boyd, Ripley County Sheriff Jeff Cumberworth, Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux, Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden, Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers, Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen, Grant County Sheriff Reggie Nevels, Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel and Putnam County Sheriff Scott Stockton.
