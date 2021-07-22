Vigo County has new 4-H youth educator

Dylan Shannon is a new employee for Purdue Extension as a Vigo County Youth Educator for 4-H programs.
Shannon graduated from Indiana State in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in athletic training and a minor in massage therapy. Following graduation, she decided she wanted to do more within her community and decided to go back and pursue a masters in public health where her passion for non-profit organizations grew.
Shannon was also a 10-year 4-H member in Vermillion County in the Horse and Pony Club. 4-H has left a lasting impression on her to continuously look for ways to improve the lives of others through enriching activities.
As a youth educator with Purdue Extension, Shannon will work closely with the youth of Vigo County as well as community stakeholders. She will listen to the interests and needs within the community, and develop programs that will improve their lives and encourage healthy living.
Dylan’s vision for Vigo County youth is to help motivate children to be more involved in their community through 4-H and to instill confidence and drive that will last a lifetime.
