Vicki Welsh of Terre Haute has been named an All American agent by American Family Insurance Group.
She joins a select group of agents who have distinguished themselves through outstanding sales and customer satisfaction/service of American Family insurance products.
Welsh has been an agent for American Family since September 1998 Her office is located at 1434 S 3rd Street in Terre Haute, Indiana.
“The All American honor demonstrates Vicki’s strong commitment to customers,” says Jeff Henderson, American Family sales district leader. “She understands and has successfully demonstrated an ability to form powerful relationships with customers while inspiring, protecting and restoring dreams.”
