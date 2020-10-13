Vermillion County councilmember appointed to national committee

Vermillion County Councilmember John Michael F. Major recently was appointed by the National Association of Counties to its Community, Economic and Workforce Development Committee by NACo President Gary Moore, where he will help shape federal policies and funding priorities affecting local government.
“It is an honor to be appointed to serve as a member of NACo's Community, Economic and Workforce Development," Major said. "It’s critical that the voice of local governments and communities is heard at the federal level on these issues and this appointment helps us achieve that goal.
"Vermillion County is blessed to have extraordinary assets such as the 7,000 acre plus Vermillion Rise Mega Park, Clinton Industrial Park, Wabash River, Excellent School Corporations, New health clinics, as well as close proximity to I-74/I-70 and Terre Haute Regional Airport. Showcasing these assets along with increasing quality of life contributes to the policy and responsibility of the Economic and Workforce Development Committee.
"I Look forward in working with NACo to keep our communities informed of legislation affecting our Community.”
The Committee is responsible for NACo policy development on all matters pertaining to housing, community and economic development, public works, and workforce development, including the creation of affordable housing and housing options for different populations, residential, commercial, and industrial development, and building and housing codes.
NACo's steering committees annually review and make recommendations to the NACo Board of Directors on public policy issues and federal legislation. The policy development process initiated by the steering committees leads to the publication of the American county platform, which NACo uses to deliver the county government message to the administration, congress, and the American people.
