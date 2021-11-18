Five Wabash Valley teachers were selected as the second-annual 2021 McDonald’s Outstanding Educators from a pool of more than 720 nominations. The award honors educators who exhibit the ultimate dedication to their students and contribute to the improvement of education in our most challenging times.
Winners of the outstanding educator award each receive a $100 Visa gift card to use toward their classroom; a “Best Teacher Ever!” coffee mug; and McDonald’s coupons to provide to parents with outstanding students throughout the year. Valley McDonald’s restaurants dedicated additional funds this year to award one outstanding educator with a $1,000 Visa Gift Card as well.
Honorees include Morgan Marchi at Terre Haute South Vigo High School, recipient of the $100 and $1,000 gift cards. Other $100 recipients are Marilyn Farver, West Vigo Middle School; Dana Bottomley, Northview High School; Jamie Huff, North Central High School; and Lori Butts, Marshall High School. Four other educators from the greater Wabash Valley area also were honored.
Recognizing teachers for all they do for the youth in the communities they serve is a top priority for local McDonald’s restaurants, said local McDonald’s owner/operator Jami Kasprzyk. “Our local educators are the definition of perseverance and loyalty. They show up and give their all day after day to make sure our students thrive.”
Kasprzyk and her husband and fellow owner/operator, Nick Kasprzyk, partnered with other Wabash Valley area McDonald’s operators including Robert Jedele, Tim Jedele and Wally Nowakowski to honor the educators.
