Union Medical Group adds nurse practitioner

Union Medical Group welcomes Andrew Hughes to its team of physicians and specialists at the Bone and Joint Center.
A native Hoosier, Hughes, a nurse practitioner, earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Indiana Wesleyan-Marion. He’s previously worked for Union Hospital as a charge nurse and as a staff nurse assisting in preoperative and intraoperative surgical procedures with Union Hospital, St. Francis Hospital, Stanford University Hospital and Indiana University Hospital.
Union Medical Groups Bone and Joint Center is located at 1725 N. 5th Street in Terre Haute.
