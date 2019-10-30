Physical therapists from Union Hospital Therapy have been named board-certified orthopedic clinical specialists by the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties of the American Physical Therapy Association. Specialist certification formally recognizes physical therapists who have demonstrated advanced clinical knowledge and skills in a specific area of physical therapist practice.
In addition, candidates must successfully complete a rigorous examination, demonstrating specialized knowledge and advanced clinical proficiency in a specialty area of physical therapist practice. Certifications are valid for 10 years and to date, only 16,000 physical therapists are board-certified clinical specialists.
Adam Pomfret and Joe Downing have both been awarded the designation of board-certified orthopedic clinical specialist. Pomfret graduated from University of Central Arkansas in 1999 with a master of science in physical therapy and then earned his doctorate of physical therapy from A. T. Still University in 2008. He has been with Union Hospital Therapy for 19 years. Downing graduated from the University of Evansville with a doctorate of physical therapy. He has been with Union Hospital Therapy for 3 years.
According to Terra Naylor, director of Union Hospital Therapy, “We are proud of Adam and Joe to be awarded one of the highest designations available in our profession. Each has demonstrated a sincere commitment to pursuing an advanced level of skill with which to best serve our patients. They have a passion for the profession and are great leaders in our department.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.