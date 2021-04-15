Union Health adds staff in Rockville

Union Health’s Rockville Family Medicine continues to grow with the addition of two nurse practitioners. Dale Voges and Amy McCalister recently joined the downtown Rockville clinic, alongside Janis Ingebrigtsen, MD.
Since 2013, Voges has served as the clinical nutrition service manager and diabetes educator at Union Hospital’s Diabetes Education Center. Prior to that, she worked as a pre and postoperative nurse at the Wabash Valley Surgery Center.
McCalister served as the North Central Parke District Corporation nurse and school safety specialist from 2011 to 2020, before moving onto instructing nursing-related classes, labs and clinicals at Indiana State University.
Voges and McCalister are providing compassionate and comprehensive care to patients with acute and chronic conditions, including physical examinations, immunizations, minor surgical procedures, mental health counseling, preventative care and well-child visits.
Rockville Family Medicine is located at 111 W. High Street on the downtown square. To schedule an appointment, call 765.569.2057. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.