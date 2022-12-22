Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Light rain early...then periods of snow this afternoon. Morning high of 42F with temps falling sharply to near 20. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Windy. Snow will taper off and end this evening leading to cloudy conditions late. Areas of blowing snow. Low -6F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.