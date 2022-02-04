U.S. economy defies omicron and adds 467,000 jobs in January

FILE - A hiring sign is placed at a booth for Jameson's Irish Pub during a job fair Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in the West Hollywood section of Los Angeles. In a surprising burst of hiring, Americaâs employers added 467,000 jobs in January 2022 in a sign of the economyâs resilience even in the face of a wave of omicron infections last month. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)