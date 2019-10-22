As part of the launch of the 2020 Census recruitment campaign, the U.S Census Bureau and community partners will host two hiring events in Sullivan County with the goal of recruiting temporary workers for positions beginning in the spring of 2020. These jobs are critical to ensure a complete and accurate census and the U.S. Census Bureau is holding informational events all over the country to answer questions about jobs and the hiring process.
The event will feature information on available jobs and the requirements/duties of each. If hired, local employees will start work in the spring of 2020. These jobs are critical in helping to ensure people respond to the 2020 Census.
The Sullivan recruitment events will take place Thursday. The first will be at 10 a.m. at Sullivan Housing Authority, 200 Sunrise Towers; and the second at noon at Sullivan Housing Authority, 311 Parkview Terrace.
For more information, please visit 2020 Census Jobs or the Census Bureau’s Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn pages. Applicants may also call 1-855-JOB-2020 or the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339.
