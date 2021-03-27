Turner Coaches Inc. is celebrating 100 years in the tour business and 100 years of serving Terre Haute and surrounding communities.
To start its 100 Years of Community festivities, Turner is showcasing several travel destinations in the Wabash Valley in April and May. Tourism dollars this year will support local communities in Vigo, Knox, Parke, Putnam, Owen and Clay counties.
An April 6 trip in Vigo County includes the CANDLES Holocaust Museum & Education Center, Vigo County Historical Museum, and Edibles Catering (menu “Terre Haute Restaurants of Yesteryear Remembered”).
On April 22, in Knox County, the tour includes the Indiana Military Museum, Pea-Fections, George Rogers Clark National Historical Park, and a guided history tour of Vincennes.
A May 5 trip to Parke County includes Bridgeton Mill (one small bag of product included in tour); and in Rockville, Wheel House Donuts (three favorites included in tour), Thirty-Six Saloon, and shopping on the courthouse square.
On May 13, a trip to Putnam and Owen counties includes stops at the Putnam Inn in Greencastle; and Cataract Falls and Cataract General Store.
A May 21 trip to Clay County includes The Farm and Company, Glory Days Restaurant and Clay City Pottery.
Turner Coaches Inc. was founded in 1921 as Wabash Valley Bus Lines by Charles Turner. The commuter line between Terre Haute and surrounding communities provided transportation for work, school or shopping.
As the need for commercial transportation grew, the second generation was at the wheel. The Turner brothers and sister renamed the company Turner Coaches Inc. and the focus changed from commuter to charter service.
In 1982, the second generation retired and John Turner, the third generation, and Charles Beckwith became partners.
Beckwith brought to Turner Coaches his knowledge of the tour business, with his travel company “bee travelers.” In early 2010, Beckwith became president of Turner Coaches.
Since the combination of the charters and tour business, Turner Coaches has expanded the tour business to include travel by air, land, sea and rail. Tours are from 1 to 22 days and travel to all regions of the United States, Canada and the world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.