Tropical Smoothie Cafe to open on south side

Illinois resident Teresa Tedrow knows Terre Haute well as she has watched her daughter’s athletic career on Indiana State University’s volleyball team.
Now Tedrow plans to open a Tropical Smoothie Cafe on Terre Haute’s south side at 3400 S. U.S. 41, near the Burlington store. It’s slated to open Friday, Dec. 17.
“We may have to push back that date,” Tedrow said last Friday as workers were ready to install cash registers. “They don’t have what they need to install. That is the kind of issues we are dealing with all the time, and distribution of our food, just getting a truck here. It will work out,” Tedrow said.
The new business has already hired 25 employees, a good number Tedrow said.
“Most are part-time and a few are close to 40 hours. We have had a good initial response on people being excited that we are here,” she said.
Tedrow has hired Tricia Wallace as the store’s manager.
It is the second franchise store for Tedrow, who opened her first Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Quincy, Illinois, in August 2019.
Tedrow visits Terre Haute frequently to watch her daughter, Melina Tedrow, who is a defensive specialist/libero on ISU’s volleyball team.
It’s from her team visits that made Teresa consider Terre Haute for a new store.
She is also close to her daughter.
Prior to Indiana State, Melina was part of an Illinois 1A State Championship volleyball team for Payson-Seymour High School, with her mother serving as the team coach.
That 2017 team had a 41-1 record. The high school is located southeast of Quincy.
Teresa said her daughter, a senior, intends to remain in Terre Haute.
“We have three homes here” for short-term rentals and said her daughter may manage those properties.
Tedrow said she intends to open as many as 10 franchise Tropical Smoothie Cafe restaurants in 10 years, but has been slowed by the pandemic.
“I do have plans, but my hold up, like everyone else’s, is employees,” she said. “This one [Terre Haute store] took longer than expected because of all the [COVID] issues that we had to go through. I love the brand and think it is a great opportunity for people to eat healthier.”
“I had hoped to open one [restaurant)] every year. My last store went together in seven months, while this one took 18 months,” she said. “You just never know ... you just keep working through it.”
In addition to a wide variety of smoothies, the restaurant offers flatbreads, wraps, sandwiches and salads.
The first Tropical Smoothie Cafe opened in 1997 in Destin, Florida, and the first franchise opened in Tallahassee the following year.
In September, Tropical Smoothie Cafe celebrated the opening of its 1,000th store in Flower Mound, Texas, according to a company news release. It was on pace to open 130 franchise locations in 2021 and remains on pace to reach its goal of 1,500 cafes by the end of 2024, the release stated.
