Trooper receives "2019 Putnamville Trooper of the District" award

The Indiana State Police Putnamville district commander, Lt. Dan Jones, recently announced the recipient of the 2019 Indiana State Police Putnamville District Trooper of the Year. This honor is bestowed upon a district Trooper that illustrates the Department’s standards and expectations as related to the mission of the Department.
The 2019 Putnamville District Trooper of the Year is Trooper Courtland Woodruff. Trooper Woodruff’s performance and accomplishments during 2019 are worthy of such recognition and have earned him this award. Trooper Woodruff is a three-year veteran of the Indiana State Police.
Trooper Woodruff was overwhelmingly nominated for this award by his peers and the Putnamville District Command Team. During 2019, Trooper Woodruff concentrated his traffic and criminal enforcement efforts on DUI, drug enforcement, and associated crimes. Trooper Woodruff made 35 DUI arrests and 167 criminal arrests, most of which were drug and/or alcohol related. Woodruff regularly assists the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department and the Terre Haute City Police with calls of service. Trooper Woodruff is currently assigned to the Vigo County squad and is a member of the district Tactical Intervention Platoon. Woodruff is a graduate of the 76th ISP Recruit School.
Lt. Jones said, “Trooper Woodruff is a very dedicated, hardworking, self-motivated Trooper, that sets the example for the public of what a Indiana State Trooper is. Woodruff makes sound decisions and has the respect of his supervisors, peers, and the citizens he serves.”
Woodruff resides in Vigo County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.