Trooper Mike Taylor reassigned to Aviation Section

Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter announced the reassignment of Senior Trooper Michael Taylor to the Special Operations Division, Aviation Section, to serve as a Tactical Flight Officer on Jan. 23.
Taylor is a 2001 graduate of Brownsburg High School. He began his law enforcement career as a Trooper in 2007 as a graduate of the 68th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy. He was assigned to the Putnamville Post with road patrol duties in Sullivan County. Taylor then became a Trooper Detective for the Putnamville Post in 2014. He has also been a Field Training Officer, an active scuba team member, and he earned his private pilot’s license in 2018.
As a Tactical Flight Officer, Trooper Taylor will be responsible for planning and assisting with the maintenance of department aircraft as well as ensuring safe and efficient operation of department aircraft, and assisting pilots. He will assist with transportation flights for state and department personnel and will also assist other agencies with air support needs.
Trooper Taylor said he is very excited about his new position in the aviation section and cannot wait to get into the air, providing assistance to law enforcement officers on the ground.
