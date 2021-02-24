Trooper Cheeks promoted to sergeant

Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter recently announced the promotion of Trooper Nicole Cheeks to the position of sergeant. Sergeant Cheeks will serve as a Recruit Academy Staff Officer at the State Police Academy located in Plainfield, Indiana. Sergeant Cheeks earned this promotion through a competitive selection process.
Sergeant Cheeks is a six-year veteran of the Indiana State Police. She is a 1995 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School, in Patterson, New Jersey, and attended Ohio State University on a track and field scholarship, studying nursing.
In July of 2014, Sergeant Cheeks graduated from the 74th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy and was then assigned to the Putnamville Post where she worked as a road patrol trooper assigned to Vigo County.
During her career, Cheeks has served the state police as a recruit counselor, a tech-med instructor, certified school resource officer, a Vigo County Protective team member, and is an active supporter of the Special Olympics.
Cheeks resides in Vigo County.
