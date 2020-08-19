Top Indiana conservation officers receive awards

The DNR Division of Law Enforcement recently recognized top conservation officers at an awards ceremony in Indianapolis.
Lt. Kent Hutchins, who serves District 5 in western Indiana, received the Director’s Leadership Award for his work, leadership, and dedication over his 40-year career.
“It is truly an honor to have the opportunity to recognize the bravery and excellence of Indiana Conservation Officers from across the state,” said Col. Steve Hunter, director of DNR Law Enforcement.
