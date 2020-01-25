Tom Hannon promoted to lieutenant of the ISP Academy

Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter recently promoted Putnamville sergeant Thomas H. Hannon to the rank of lieutenant. Lieutenant Hannon received his promotion through written testing and a competitive interview process. In his new capacity, Hannon will serve as the ISP Training Academy commander.
In his new position, Hannon will be directly responsible for the selection and training of all new Indiana State Police recruits, the day-to-day operations of the academy, the supervision of all training personnel assigned to the ISP Academy staff and the coordination of the statewide ISP field training officer program.
Hannon is a 34-year veteran of the Indiana State Police having graduated from the 43rd Indiana State Police Recruit School in 1985. Hannon was initially assigned to the former Terre Haute Post and served as a road patrol trooper in Sullivan County until his promotion to corporal in 2005. In 2006, Hannon was promoted to sergeant and supervised troopers assigned to Sullivan County. In 2015, Hannon was promoted to first sergeant and assigned to the ISP Academy and is now being promoted to lieutenant.
Hannon is a Jeffersonville native having graduated from Jeffersonville High School. He has attended many specialized schools and currently serves as a district training officer for first responder, firearms, and defensive tactics. Hannon is past member of the Central Field Operations Emergency Response Team, commonly known as SWAT, a former ISP canine handler, and past member of the former Terre Haute District Methamphetamine Clandestine Lab Team.
Sergeant Hannon and his family reside in Sullivan County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.