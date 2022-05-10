Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company, has announced Daniel R. Sink will be joining the company as chief financial officer for Thompson Thrift Development.
In his new role, Sink will oversee the finance, accounting, capital markets, tax and IT areas and will also be involved as part of the executive team to help develop and execute the overall business strategy.
“We are honored to have Dan join the Thompson Thrift team,” Paul Thrift, Thompson Thrift’s CEO said in a news release. “Dan has earned a reputation as a ‘hands on’ leader and an excellent collaborator. He is well-equipped to work with our senior executive team as we continue our focus on delivering long-term value across our portfolio of multifamily and commercial developments.”
Sink brings 33 years of experience in various aspects of the real estate and construction industries. Recently, he was the CEO for a $1.3 billion investment and development company focused primarily on lodging and office projects in the Cincinnati area. Prior to that, Sink spent almost 19 years as executive vice president and CFO for Kite Realty Group, an Indianapolis-based real estate investment trust.
Sink takes the reins from longtime CFO Ken Howell, who recently announced that he would step down later this summer after working with the team to ensure a smooth transition.
