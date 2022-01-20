The Joint Chiropractic, a nationally recognized Chiropractic Care Group, has opened its first location in the Sycamore Terrace Shopping Center at 2177 S. State Road 46 in Terre Haute.
The new clinic is open nights and weekend with no appointments required. There are no insurance requirements or copays. And they offer affordable personalized or family care plans. For more information visit www.thejoint.com or call 812-594-3734.
