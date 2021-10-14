Terre Haute Surgical Center, an affiliate of United Surgical Partners International, on Thursday launched its new gastrointestinal service line, an important milestone in outpatient surgical offerings since the facility opened its doors in 2007.
Leaders from the center, the Terre Haute Mayor’s office, and the Chamber of Commerce were in attendance for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“We’re excited to expand our offerings and continue working towards our goal of making care more accessible and affordable for Terre Haute,” said Jan Bray, center administrator.
The on-site event also included an inflatable colon from Boston Scientific to highlight the significance of the digestive system to one’s health. For more information on digestive health, visit www.dhagastro.com
The surgical center is at 227 E. McCallister Drive. For more details on services visit www.terrehautesurgicalcenter.com or call 812-234-4315.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.