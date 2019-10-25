Terre Haute's First Financial Corp. reports 3Q earnings

First Financial Corp. on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $12.3 million.
The Terre Haute, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of 93 cents per share.
The holding company for First Financial Bank posted revenue of $49.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $43.7 million, missing Wall Street forecasts.
First Financial Corp. shares have climbed almost 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $43.27, a decline of 3% in the last 12 months.
