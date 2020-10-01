Terre Haute physician re-elected to ISMA leadership position

Pardeep Kumar, MD, an internal medicine physician practicing in Terre Haute, has been re-elected treasurer of the Indiana State Medical Association. Kumar, a resident of Terre Haute, was re-elected last month during ISMA’s 171st annual convention. Due to the novel coronavirus public health emergency, the event was held virtually.
Kumar has been an ISMA member since 2005 and practices with Terre Haute Internal Medicine Associates, which he co-founded. Before serving as ISMA treasurer, he was ISMA assistant treasurer, trustee and alternate trustee and served on the ISMA Executive Committee and the Commission on Legislation.
