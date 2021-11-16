Terre Haute physician elected to state board

Dr. Pardeep Kumar of Terre Haute was elected and sworn in as president-elect of the Indiana State Medical Association at its 172nd Annual ISMA Convention conducted virtually Sept. 10 through 12. He is set to become ISMA’s next president in September 2022.
Kumar is an internal medicine physician practicing with Terre Haute Internal Medicine Associates, which he co-founded with his wife, Dr. Tejaswini Kumar. He is affiliated with Terre Haute Regional, Union and Sullivan County Community hospitals.
He earned his medical degree from Government Medical College, Patiala, Punjab, India, and his undergraduate degree from DAV College, Jalandhar, Punjab, India. Upon graduation from medical school, he completed his residency training at St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in New York.
Since joining ISMA in 2005, Kumar has served as treasurer; assistant treasurer; and District 5 president, trustee and alternate trustee; and served on the Commission on Legislation.
