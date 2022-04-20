Terre Haute native returns to operate chiropractic facility

Terre Haute native Dr. Milton Brinza has returned to his hometown to operate Brinza Spine and Sport, a chiropractic healthcare facility at 2136 E. Margaret Drive.
The facility embraces a comprehensive approach to the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal health conditions through treatments including acupuncture, dry needling, soft-tissue therapy, chiropractic manipulation and physical therapy.
Brinza is a board-certified chiropractic physician and licensed acupuncturist. He earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise science at Indiana State University, where he also competed in cross country and track and field, and graduated magna cum laude. He earned a doctorate of chiropractic from Logan University in St. Louis.
Brinza’s path to a chiropractic career began during his days as a cross country runner at Woodrow Wilson Middle School in Terre Haute. Back pain forced him to sit out some meets, and he sought help from a chiropractor. Soon, he returned to competition pain free.
“Ever since that day, it has been my dream to be able to provide that same feeling and experience for others, which ultimately led us to come back to where it all started and give back to the community,” Brinza said in a news release.
Brinza also operates a facility in Westfield.
For more information or to schedule appointments, contact the staff by phone at 317-799-1023 or email at Info@brinzaspine.com, or go online to brinzaspine.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.