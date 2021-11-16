Terre Haute native named to Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame

Terre Haute native Dr. Carlonda (Russell) Reilly, vice president and chief technology officer at Kennametal Inc., has been named to the Women in Manufacturing Education Foundation’s 2021 class of Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame.
Reilly graduated as the 1986 valedictorian of Terre Haute North Vigo High School and has and bachelor of science degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a master of science and Ph.D. from the University of Delaware, all in chemical engineering. She is the daughter of Carl and Clara Russell of Terre Haute.
The Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame honors women who have made outstanding contributions during the course of their established careers in manufacturing. Recipients include women who are dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring women in the manufacturing industry.
