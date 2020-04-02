Terre Haute native named Terre Haute Regional Hospital COO

Terre Haute native Lindsay Stergar has been named chief operating officer of Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
“Lindsay is an outstanding healthcare leader who has spent over 20 years with HCA Healthcare,” said Nathan Vooys, Regional’s chief executive officer. “We are excited that Lindsay has chosen to bring her talents for program development, physician relationships, and operational excellence back to Terre Haute, where she was raised and began her career.
Stergar comes to Regional from HCA’s Continental Division based in Denver where she served as the vice president of cardiovascular services. Prior to her latest role, Stergar held a variety of facility-based, division and corporate roles in Nashville, Tenn., and Denver.
Stergar holds nursing degrees from Indiana State University, and completed her master of business administration in health care administration from Regis University in Denver. She began her career in nursing at Union Hospital in Terre Haute.
“I am thrilled to be back serving the Wabash Valley alongside the impressive team at Terre Haute Regional Hospital,” Stergar said. “Regional has an excellent team committed to providing the highest quality service to our communities.”
