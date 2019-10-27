Terre Haute native named one of nine Siebel Scholars for energy science

Thomas Foulkes, a native of Terre Haute and graduate of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, was recently named one of nine Siebel Scholars for energy science.
In its 19th year, the Siebel Scholars program annually recognizes exceptional students from the world’s nine leading energy science universities: Politecnico di Torino in Italy, Stanford University, Tsinghua University in China, University of California Berkeley, Carnegie Mellon, École Polytechnique in France, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, The University of Tokyo in Japan, and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
The Siebel Scholars Foundation also offers awards to three other fields of study, including computer science, business, and biomedical engineering. The overall Class of 2020 for all four disciplines includes 93 students from around the world.
These new Siebel Scholars join past classes to form an unmatched professional and personal network of more than 1,400 scholars, researchers and entrepreneurs. Through the program, this formidable group brings together diverse perspectives from business, science, and engineering to influence the technologies, policies, and economic and social decisions that shape the future.
Foulkes’ research at the University of Illinois explores the intersection of electrical and mechanical engineering as he develops ultra-compact and lightweight power electronics for the electrification of transportation and the modernization of the U.S. power grid.
When asked about this recognition, Foulkes was quick to stress that, “It takes a village to raise an engineer. I am grateful to all of my friends and mentors in the Wabash Valley, especially faculty and staff at the Vigo County School Corporation and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, who took the time to answer questions and to provide support throughout my education. Our community is blessed to have so many dedicated teachers and passionate volunteers, who are inspirational examples of service leadership.”
Foulkes is in the final stage of his doctoral studies at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and is excited to tackle problems related to the sustainable, secure, reliable design of large electrical systems like the U.S. power grid after he graduates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.