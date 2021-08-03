CPS Energy at San Antonio in early June announced the promotion of Terre Haute native Fred Bonewell to Chief Operations Officer.
Most recently Bonewell served as CPS Energy’s Chief Security, Safety, & Gas Solutions Officer, where he oversaw all of CPS Energy’s cyber and physical security; enterprise and public safety; fleet operations; business continuity; operational excellence; and gas solutions.
Bonewell is a graduate of Indiana State University and holds a Certificate in Negotiations and Leadership from Harvard University. He is a community liaison with the 149th Fighter Wing of the Texas Air National Guard. He has previously worked for Louisville Gas & Electric, Florida Power & Light, Enel Group (Rome, Italy) and other utilities.
“Since early 2015, Fred has repeatedly raised the bar on the functions under his purview,” said Paula Gold-Williams, president and CEO of CPS Energy.
He has extensive leadership experience in operational health and safety; risk, workers’ compensation; and labor relations. In 2020, CPS Energy, under his leadership, was named a Bronze System Operational Achievement Recognition recipient. SOAR honors members of the American Public Gas Association that demonstrate commitments to excellence in system integrity, system improvement, workforce development and employee safety. Bonewell was also a winner of the San Antonio Business Journal’s 2017 C-Suite Awards, which recognizes executives who embody leadership, vision, team building, integrity and related qualities. In 2016, he was recognized by the National Safety Council for Distinguished Service to Safety.
Bonewell’s first task will be to lead CPS Energy’s ongoing assessment of Winter Storm Uri and ensuring the city’s energy production and delivery capacity is appropriately weatherized, as well as improving the resilience of other key operational infrastructure.
Bonewell brings a remarkable track record to the role, having led CPS Energy’s efforts to improve physical workplace safety as well as the utility’s cybersecurity infrastructure. After implementing a variety of behavior-based safety programs, the company continues to experience a reduction in employee accidents through the promotion of safety awareness. A similar approach is being implemented externally to encourage safety among contractors as well as customers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.