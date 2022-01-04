Byrider in Carmel presented the company’s Image Award to Shannon Aldridge, Matt Enderlin, Matt Chandler, Cole Enderlin, and their team for the new Terre Haute store at the company’s annual convention in November at Scottsdale, Ariz. Byrider Terre Haute opened earlier this year at 5055 U.S. 41.
The image award recognizes new franchise stores for their commitment to furthering Byrider’s values as well as brand standards, leading to the improvement of their local community with attractive facilities and top-notch customer service.
Craig Peters, chief executive officer at Byrider, said, “We’re proud to recognize Shannon, Matt, Matt, Cole, and their team at our annual convention through multiple awards. Their commitment to growing the store on this scale is truly commendable.”
“I am excited to recognize the owners and operators who have been key drivers of the Byrider franchise business in 2021. Byrider Terre Haute has been off to a great start and we are sure will continue to demonstrate its ability to set high standards of customer service and operations in 2022,” said Chris Hadley, Byrider vice president of franchising.
Byrider, one of America’s largest buy-here-pay-here used car dealership and franchise systems, has sold more than 1.34 million cars at more than 140 locations across the country. Founded in 1989 as J.D. Byrider, the company recently rebranded and changed its name to Byrider. As part of its commitment to customer service, Byrider offers high-quality autos, trucks, and SUVs with on-site financing and features optional company warranties or service plans with vehicles sold. Each Byrider store features a state-of-the-art service department offering low-cost maintenance. Consumers who have been turned down for traditional bank financing are often able to “Buy, Finance and Drive On” at www.byrider.com.
