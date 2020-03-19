Indianapolis, IN - In response to the recent COVID-19 crisis, American Senior Communities understands that many people may be out of work due to the reduction of staff in the food service, hospitality and healthcare professions.
As one of the largest senior care employers in the state of Indiana, we have a need for temporary, part-time and full-time team members at various communities throughout Indiana and Kentucky.
Positions available include but are not limited to:
Hospitality Aide ($12 per hour)
Cooks and Servers
Housekeeping and Laundry
Student Nurses and CNAs
The health and wellness of our employees are our highest priorities. ASC is taking an abundance of caution and following the CDC, State and local health authorities’ recommendations and mandates closely. Full-time employees are eligible for a wide variety of benefits and perks. To learn more and/or to apply visit https://www.asccare.com/careers/.
