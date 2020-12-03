TechPoint in Indianapolis, the nonprofit, industry-led growth accelerator for Indiana’s tech ecosystem, recently announced the Tech 25 Class of 2020.
Fifty-two Indiana tech and tech-enabled companies nominated a team member this year. The Tech 25 Class of 2020 was showcased and celebrated during a special virtual event with Indianapolis Business Journal and its CTO of the Year awards in August.
The Tech 25 Class of 2020 includes two with Wabash Valley ties:
Tech Product/R&D Category (14): Poppe Guthrie, Sr. Interaction Designer, SEP (Hometown: Linton, Ind., College: Purdue University - undergrad; Indiana University Bloomington - masters); and Dan LaBar, Sr. Data Scientist, KSM Consulting (Hometown: Zionsville, Ind., College: Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology).
